Toggle Menu
Rajasthan ANM, GNM recruitment: 17,000 posts to be filled soon, says ministerhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/17000-anm-gnm-posts-in-rajasthan-to-be-filled-soon-state-minister-5775113/

Rajasthan ANM, GNM recruitment: 17,000 posts to be filled soon, says minister

Raghu Sharma stressed on the need for providing delivery services at all hospitals in the state, apart from achieving the targets of institutional delivery.

rajasthan health minister, rajasthan medical education minister, raghu sharma, nursing vacancies, nursing vacancies in rajasthan, hospitals, jobs, jobs in rajasthan, job news, employment news, indian express news
Reviewing health services in the state at a meeting here, he also said necessary equipment will be made available at hospitals to provide round-the-clock delivery of services. (Representational Image)

Rajasthan Health and Medical Education Minister Raghu Sharma Monday said around 17,000 posts of auxiliary nurse midwife (ANMs) and general nursing and midwife (GNMs) lying vacant will be filled soon. Reviewing health services in the state at a meeting here, he also said necessary equipment will be made available at hospitals to provide round-the-clock delivery of services.

Sharma stressed the need for providing delivery services at all hospitals in the state, apart from achieving the targets of institutional delivery.

The minister also said directions have been given to replace defunct ambulances with new ones.

Presently, 732 emergency ambulances are functioning under the ‘108’ service.

He also directed officials to make operations of medical mobile unit and medical mobile van operations more effective in rural areas.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 LIC AAO mains admit card 2019 released: How to download, exam pattern
2 Bihar BPSC Civil Services 64th combined Main exam dates released
3 List of top internships: Freshers can apply too, earn up to Rs 11,000