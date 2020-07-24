GGH Vijayawada recruitment 2020: Apply for 161 paramedical vacancies

The recruitment will be done on a contract basis. (Representational Image) The recruitment will be done on a contract basis. (Representational Image)

The Government General Hospital, Vijayawada Krishna district has released an application to fill up 161 paramedical positions. The recruitment will be done on a contract basis for posts like staff nurses, lab technicians, child psychologist, radiographers, and OT assistants. The final date to submit the application is July 25 (5 pm).

The hospital has opened 150 posts for staff nurses position, two for lab technicians position, one for child psychologist, two for radiographers, and 6 operation theater assistants.

As per a notification released by the hospital in this regard, the hospital will scrutinise the details of the applicants on August 1 and the merit list would be prepared on it. The provisional merit list will be released on August 5 and the final draft will be announced on August 10.

Candidates are required to produce their original documents, which will be verified on August 15.

The GGH Vijayawada recruitment form 2020 can be downloaded from the GGH Vijayawada website – krishna.ap.gov.in. The form has to be submitted in offline mode to the office of the Superintendent, GGH Vijayawada before the deadline. The GGH Vijayawada selection process is merit-based.

