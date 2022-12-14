1,472 posts of IAS, 864 for IPS officers and 1,057 for IFS are vacant: Minister

A total of 1,472 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, 864 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and 1,057 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers posts are vacant, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the sanctioned strength of IAS officers was 6,789, 4,984 of IPS officers and 3,191 for IFS officers as on January 1, 2022. Of these, 5,317 IAS officers, 4,120 IPS officers and 2,134 IFS officers, respectively, were in position, he informed the Lok Sabha.

“Occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process. It is the endeavour of the central government to fill up vacant posts expeditiously. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts examinations for filling up of vacancies on direct recruitment basis in IAS, IPS and IFS every year,” the minister said.

The minister further informed that the government has increased the annual intake of IAS officers to 180 through the UPSC civil services examination (CSE) till CSE-2021, he said.

Further, a committee has been constituted for recommending the intake of direct recruit IAS officers every year through CSE from CSE-2022 to CSE-2030, the minister said.

The intake of IPS officers through CSE has been increased to 200 from CSE-2020, Singh said, adding that the intake of IFS has been raised to 150 in 2022.

Answering another question, the ministry informed that 91 candidates selected through the civil services examination in 2021 could not be allocated any government service.

Of the 748 candidates recommended by the UPSC on the basis of the civil services examination-2021, 91 candidates could not be allocated to any service till December 7, 2022. This was due to reasons such as limited preference, findings of medical examination, unsuccessful claim of reserved category, candidature withdrawn by candidates in accordance with the provisions of CSE Rules-2021, Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

Six recommended candidates of CSE-2021, whose parent(s) were working in the state public sector undertakings, have been treated as falling under Other Backward Classes (creamy-layer), he said. His reply was in response to a question on “whether some OBC candidates have not been allocated service stating the lack of equivalence for posts held by their parents in state public sector undertakings, towards determining their non-creamy layer status”.

The report of the expert committee constituted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to examine the issues related to creamy layer equivalence amongst the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs) is under consideration, the minister said.