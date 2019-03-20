11% salary hike offerred in PGD in business analytics by ISI, IIT-KGP, IIM-C

The final placements for the Postgraduate Diploma in Business Analytics Programme (PGDBA) -collaborated by the ISI, the IIM Calcutta and IIT Kharagpur for the 2017-2019 batch concluded with a record increase of 11 per cent in domestic offers from top corporate houses. The batch of 52 students received a total of 66 offers made by 35 firms, an IIT KGP statement said Wednesday.

The programme witnessed a record increase of 11 per cent in domestic offers alone with the mean salary going up to Rs 24.40 lakh per annum, the statement said.

The PGDBA programme aims at helping shape the emerging profession of business analytics by delivering inter disciplinary educational experience to graduate applicants.

The highest domestic offer made was Rs 35 lakh per annum while the overall average CTC has risen to Rs 25.05 lakh per annum from Rs 22.89 lakh per annum last year, it said.

The major recruiters from the final placements include JP Morgan Chase, Adani Group, Viacom18, Flipkart, United Airlines, Piramal Group. Two international offers were also received.

In the internship process, major recruiters are Amazon, PwC, Barclays, Gartner, Johnson & Johnson, Master Card and others.

The average monthly stipend of the interns bettered last year’s figure by 22.8 per cent reaching Rs 1,13,565 this year, the statement said.

“The outstanding placements this year demonstrates our focus on academic excellence and appreciation of PGDBA programme by the industry,” Faculty and Placement Convener of the PGDBA programme from IIT Kharagpur, Prof Arun Misra, said