IIM-Ahmedabad records 100% summer internship placement despite pandemic

Despite COVID-19, all the students of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management batch 2020-22 at Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad have got summer placements, claimed the institute which held its placements online due to the pandemic. A total of 131 firms participated in 166 different roles in the summer placement process in 2020, the IIM claims.

Most of the offers came from the consulting sector this year followed by consumer goods and services. More than 150 students made over 202 dream applications this year. This gave students the flexibility and choice to build careers in sectors of their preference.

Sector Number of students placed % Consulting 104 26.8 Financial Services 75 19.3 Consumer Goods & Services 83 21.4 Conglomerates 35 9.0 Technology & Internet 77 19.8 Others (Pharma, Renewable Energy & Infrastructure) 14 3.6 Total number of students placed 388 100

In the management consulting cohort, Bain & Company was the top recruiter with 20 offers, followed by Boston Consulting Group with 19 offers. Edelweiss wealth management was the highest recruiter in the investment banking and markets cohort with 10 offers. In the consumer goods, consumer electronics and consumer services domain, HUL extended the most offers (13).

Amazon was the highest recruiter in the retail B2B and B2C domain with 14 offers. In the IT consulting cohort, Tata Consultancy Services was the largest recruiter with 15 offers. Vedanta was the highest recruiter in the core manufacturing and infrastructure cohort with 6 offers. Unacademy, a new recruiter, participated in the education and tech sector and gave 9 offers.

Prof Amit Karna, chairperson of placements at IIM-Ahmedabad said, “Given the economic scenario, we are extremely pleased with the completion of the process in virtual mode and within the planned time. This clearly indicates that the demand for high-quality talent continues, and demonstrates the strength of relationships we have built with our recruiters over the decades. This year was full of challenges and for the first time in our history, the process was conducted in an entirely online mode. We are grateful to the recruiters for their support for the placement process in these challenging times. I wish the class of 2022 a successful summer internship in mid-2021.”

