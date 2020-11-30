scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 30, 2020
Top news

100% students placed in IIM-Calcutta’s summer internship despite COVID

Consulting, finance, and BFSI accounted for 40 per cent of the total offers, 32 per cent of students got internships in general management, and sales and Marketing roles, and the remaining 28 per cent of students found their fit with operations, product management, e-Commerce, and startups, the IIM informed.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | November 30, 2020 7:59:40 pm
iim placement, best iim placement, iim calcuta placement, iim jobs, graduate jobs, latest job opening for mba, employment news, sarkari naukri,IIMs held placements virtually this year (Express Photo/ Representational)

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta claims to have recorded 100 per cent summer internship placements for its class of 2022 despite the pandemic and a subdued economy. The summer internship placement programme was carried virtually for the first time where students and corporates participated from their home locations.

The placements were held in three clusters beginning from November 23 and concluding on November 28. A total of 139 firms participated in the process, of which 43 were the first time recruiters to IIM-Calcutta. A total of 473 students participated in the summer internship placement drive.

Consulting, finance, and BFSI accounted for 40 per cent of the total offers, 32 per cent of students got internships in general management, and sales and marketing roles, and the remaining 28 per cent of students found their fit with operations, product management, e-Commerce, and startups, the IIM informed.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Prof Abhishek Goel, chairperson CDPO said, “The pandemic and economic recession had posed unforeseen challenges. It is heartening to see our students and the placement team rising to the occasion to change the systems, enabling all stakeholders to participate virtually, creating multi-layered coordination and communication channels, and maintaining positivity throughout the process.”

Read | How IIMs and IITs are planning to get jobs for their graduates despite pandemic

The participating students thanked the second year students for their dedication and help before and during the placement process. The placement team expressed gratitude to the recruiters and students and was satisfied that their steps and months of planning bore fruit.

Professor Anju Seth, director of IIM-Calcutta congratulated the team and the students, “The results reinforce the recruiters’ faith in the academic capabilities, diverse student community and IIM Calcutta’s commitment to pursuing excellence in all fields of engagement.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 30: Latest News

Advertisement