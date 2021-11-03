100% students placed in IIM-Calcutta’s summer internship, highest stipend above Rs 2 lakh

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta claims to have recorded 100 per cent summer internship placements for its class of 2022. The summer internship placement programme was carried virtually where students and corporates participated from their home locations.

A total of 142 firms participated in the process offering a total of 570 offers for 476 students in the summer internship placement drive. The placement season concluded with students receiving average and median monthly stipends upwards of Rs 1.4 Lakh. The top 25 per cent of students received stipends higher than Rs 2 lakh per month.

Consulting and finance sector accounted for 50 per cent of the total offers, 19 per cent students got internships in sales and marketing roles, and 13 per cent got hired in the General Management sector, the IIM informed.

Paarth Aurora, one of the students who received placement said, “Joining an MBA program and quitting stable jobs amidst 2nd wave of Covid was a precarious situation for all of us, but achieving such unprecedentedly successful placements, that too in online mode, has filled everyone with delight. Our persistent efforts have all been worth it.”