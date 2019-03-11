IIM-Nagpur records 100% placement; highest package at Rs 20 lakh

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur has achieved 100 percent placement for the third batch of students enrolled in its flagship Post Graduate Program (PGP 2017-19), the business school said on Monday. While the highest domestic package offered stood at Rs 20 lakh, the average package was Rs 12.35 lakh.

The business school further said that the average package offered for the top 10 per cent and first quartile of the batch was Rs 17.48 lakh and Rs 15.45 lakh, respectively.

Sales and Marketing, Consulting, and Analytics were the most sought-after sectors among students, which were closely followed by Finance, and Operations. Offers in Consulting sector rose by thirty-seven percent.

Over 40 recruiters, including many first-time participants, made a beeline to recruit the best available talent from the campus. The season saw participation from sectors like FMCD, Analytics, IT, Consulting, Logistics, and others.

Prominent recruiters included Deloitte Consulting, ZS Associates, MuSigma, Berger Paints, VGuard, Schindler, Sutherland Global, GroupM, Decimal Point Analytics, ValueLabs, JK Technosoft, FSS Global, Aspect Ratio Data among many others. This year also witnessed enthusiastic participation from start-ups like Moglix, Build Supply, Fortigo, Jigserv Digital making multiple offers in the campus.

This year, IIM Nagpur also witnessed enthusiastic participation from senior executives of companies like Bank of New York Mellon, Flipkart, WNS Global, Barclays Bank, NTT Global, Lowe Lintas, Goldman Sachs, Absolute Data, Grofers, Bank of America, Ford Motors, Olam International among others, in the form of open seminars and guest lectures.

“I am happy that this year too our graduating batch found challenging careers openings of their choice from the campus. I am confident that the education and personality development that they experience during their study time here would go a long way in putting them in good stead in their future journey. I am also very appreciative of the industry for their continued trust in us; and assure them that with their continued support, we will only improve on our contextual relevance as we go forward,” said L S Murty, Director, IIM Nagpur.