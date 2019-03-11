‘10% EWS quota’ benefits missing in UPSC, SSC, Railway recruitment notifications; candidates disappointed

The 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the general category came into effect after the Constitution (103rd Amendment) Act was passed on January 14 this year. However, recruitment notifications for various central government jobs advertised after that have not given relaxation in age limit, cut-offs or number of attempts to candidates of EWS category under the new reservation policy.

The job advertisements issued after January 14 include that of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Speaking to indianexpress.com, social justice minister Tawar Chand Gehlot said, “The government will implement the benefits of EWS reservation soon. The social justice department has sent a communication to all stakeholders to give benefits of upper age limit, cut-off, and others to EWS category.”

About the benefits of the new quota policy not provided in the recent recruitment notifications, the minister clarified said the process will take time, and it will be implemented gradually.

The social justice department has also asked the state governments to accord benefits of 10 per cent job quota policy in its recruitment advertisements. Recently, the Gujarat government gave age relaxation of five years to Economically Backward Class (EBC) category candidates.

While the upper age limit for the general category candidates is 32 years in most of the central government jobs like UPSC, SSC, candidates like OBCs get extra relaxation of three years more than general category. Likewise, the age limit is 37 years for SC/ ST and candidates from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K); 42 years for persons with disabilities, 35 years for ex-servicemen.

Likewise, the cut-off for the general category is 40 per cent, 30 per cent for the OBC (non-creamy layer) and SC candidates and 25 per cent for STs.

Candidates disappointed

Candidates from all over India are raising concerns on different platforms over the delay in implementation of the 10 per cent quota policy.

“The new policy is beneficial to the poor and the disadvantaged. However, there is no attempt on the part of the government to provide relaxation in age and attempts to lakhs of job aspirants from the EWS category. This is evident from the SSC, UPSC, FCI and RRB notifications released after the EWS reservation implementation,” said a job-seeker from Delhi who didn’t want to be named.

People have also taken to social media to express their grievances

“Hopes among lakhs of EWS youth have now turned into despair. There is a feeling that the decision was politically expedient and the government is not sincere in its implementation. We are feeling cheated and have started protesting and expressing our genuine anger on social media through Twitter campaigns like #EWSJumla ,#agerelaxation4ews),” said another candidate from Delhi.

Supreme Court’s stand

The Supreme Court Monday said that it is not in favour of passing an order at this stage to refer the issue of 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections to a Constitution Bench. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi fixed March 28 as the date for hearing petitions challenging the quota and said it will also consider whether the case should be heard by a Constitution Bench on the same day.

“If required consideration by a larger bench, we will do it,” the bench said.

A section of candidates has also filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court. Job-seekers MSR Chowdary, Saurabh Kumar Singh, SS Abbas and another candidate have filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court.

The job-seekers are also planning for a protest in the national capital on March 16.

