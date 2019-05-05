IPL 2019, DC vs RR: Slow, steady Amit Mishra wins it for Delhi

Lack of pace

Seeing Trent Boult put down a skier that would have earned him his fourth IPL hat-trick, Amit Mishra sat on the ground wearing a doleful expression. It took the leg-spinner an eternity to get back onto his feet.

In the context of the game, the spilled catch hardly mattered, K Gowthan didn’t inflict any match-altering damage, only that it denied Mishra an extra coating of glitter on another polished performance, and a fitting appraisal of his unsung labour this season. For much of Delhi Capitals’ redemption season, Mishra’s contribution has somehow snuck beneath the hype and high praise that had been showered on the hitherto underachievers. For this, he could only blame his own staggering consistency that dates as far back as the tournament’s inception. Irrespective of where his franchises have eventually finished, Mishra could seldom be blamed for a below-par season, barring the 2014 edition, where he seemed distracted by the Team India snub.

But that phase of uncertainty is past him, and Mishra is at peace with himself and his fate, neatly carving a niche-audience for those that are enthralled by the slow thrills of the game’s supersonic version. In theory, a slow bowler on a slow surface doesn’t pose much threat. It presents time for batsmen to decide their strokes, and while the batsman should do all the power-generating, it’s not much of a fuss in these days of over-large willows and power-hitting. Powerful batsmen can flex their muscles, and flay him over, but with Mishra his slowness can be as much as tormenting as it’s doubt-inducing. To comprehend the effect, you just need to watch the batsman’s impatience.

For instance, Shreyas Gopal ventured out of the crease, kept on advancing as the ball seemed to hang eternally in the air. In the end, it was a case of Gowtham reaching out for the ball than the other way around. And impatient minds breed recklessness, as Gowtham attempted a terrible shot to get stumped, beaten more by the slowness of the delivery than the flight. Stuart Binny was thus fooled by a brisker top-spinner. When you pore over the replays, Binny wasn’t expecting the ball to reach him as fast as it eventually does. Gowtham, again, expected a quicker ball and played the slog-sweep a tad too early. Only for Boult to let Mishra’s moment of glory slice through his butter fingers.

Parag’s fairy tale continues

Smearing Trent Boult over wide long-on, Riyan Parag frantically banged the top of his helmet with his fists and let out a loud shriek that immediately drowned out in the furious clatter of palms. Whether sporting the dark-blue flannels of Delhi Capitals or the blazing pink of Rajasthan Royals, every spectator was on his feet appreciating the 17-year-old’s feat — he became the youngest ever half-centurion in this tournament — and applauding a splendidly restrained knock in duress.

Often, it’s calamitous circumstances that gauge the mettle of youngsters. Parag filled the box with a tick brighter than his pink jersey. No doubt, he has looked the part since his IPL debut against Chennai Super Kings last month, but it’s knocks like 49-ball 50 that credibly portents a promising future. Never mind his strike-rate — which even by postmodern one-day standards is average — but it’s how he mastered the pitch and rode over the circumstances that’s praiseworthy.

Even you consider Rajasthan batsmen’s self-destructive traits, the throwback Kotla surface was difficult. The track was slow, like the ones their Ricky Ponting had publicly scorned in the early stretch of Delhi’s home games. It was made to look abominably slower by Amit Mishra, wonderfully modulating his pace and leaving the power-generation to the batsmen. The latter teased and tantalised him with inviting flight, but Parag wasn’t tempted. Rather, he kept blocking Mishra and spinner, textbook style with a resolute forward stride and loose wrists, unlike his risk-savvy partners who perished in pursuit of extravagance when the need was circumspection. Run-rates matter predominantly in this format, but when half the side is back in the dugout on a surface where 140 would have hung dauntingly like a 200-plus total.

It wasn’t like Parag had few big-scoring outlets against Mishra and Co, but he realised the folly in trying to force the pace when it was entirely nonexistent. He hung back and waited for the faster men, even if they were as regimented as Ishant Sharma and Trent Boult. He ferociously pulled Ishant, before powerfully driving him through cover next ball. On both instances, his bottom hand stood out. It was the last-minute bottom-hand flick that guided the ball over short fine-leg fielder. With the drive, he twirled his bottom hand at the last second so that he could generate the required elevation to beat the cover fielder.

His treatment of Boult was harsher — he disdained his slower ball beyond long off, a strike so clean that it seemed to shake the stadium off its edifices when it struck the sight-screen. It was a considerably difficult stroke to play as well—to lift a left-arm seamer, with his natural away-going angle over long -off. With the next six, he completed his fifty. Though his effort didn’t suffice for the Royals to rattle out a total challenging enough to keep the playoff race poised, his emergence will undoubtedly gladden his franchise, and keep their nursery-of-fledglings reputation intact. Little joys in a tough season.