IPL 2019, RCB vs SRH: Bangalore bow out, leave Hyderabad on edge

Lesser lights shine

Saturday’s match was described as RCB’s last chance to give something back to the fans after another insipid campaign. The call to arms came right from the top, but those exhorting the legions were themselves found missing in action. It was left to two young tyros, who had done precious little throughout the tournament, to pick up the gauntlet. Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh delivered after the team was reduced to 20/3.

The way Virat Kohli started, it looked as if the team was chasing a target much bigger than 176. The skipper seemed intent on making a point rather than winning the match. After taking 10 runs off Khaleel Ahmed first two balls, Kohli shimmied down the track only to edge a length ball going across him. Earlier while fielding, he sent a wild throw, when the batsman was well in, giving no chance for the fielder to back up, conceding four over-throws.

But it was Hetmyer, who was benched after a few underwhelming performances, who gave the RCB fans something to smile about. His big hitting was a highlight of the ODI series in India last year, and he showcased it again at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He is not one to bother too much about singles. He wants to send the ball to the boundary and beyond, and found the pitch and dimensions to his liking.

And he takes no backward steps. There was no attempt to play out Rashid Khan, the Guyanese going after the Sunrisers’ trump card. Hetmyer favoured the leg side and Rashid provided enough in his arc.

But Hetmyer couldn’t do it all by himself. Gurkeerat provided the calm to the storm at the other end. He did not seem to play a shot in anger and was content to feed the West Indian the strike. But when he opened up, the class was evident. The 147-run fourth-wicket stand ensured that even with a late wobble, RCB crossed the line and gave a sleepless night to the Sunrisers and their supporters.

Trouble at the top

Martin Guptill is a quality batsman. His record in both formats of white-ball cricket attest his class. But neither he nor fellow opener Wriddhiman Saha are in the league of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. The difference? When the latter two get on a roll, they invariably made it count.

Ironically, it was in the reverse fixture much earlier in the tournament when the Anglo-Aussie combination pulverised RCB bowlers in a huge opening partnership.

On Saturday, Guptill and Saha seemed on track to add more misery to the RCB season, but stands of 46 rarely define a match, even if they take less than five overs. The middle order has not been Hyderabad’s strength this season, and it was left to skipper Kane Williamson to shepherd the team to something that could be defended. The Kiwi star was given a helping hand by Umesh Yadav, the India speedster going for 28 in the 20th over, but the total seemed par at best.

Shankar flatters to deceive

India’s World Cup squad was announced on April 15, but if the selectors had the option of waiting till the end of the league phase, they might have had reservations about Vijay Shankar. The Tamil Nadu player has often disappointed with his shot selection of late, whether playing for India or the Sunrisers, and failed to take the game deep.

Against RCB, he hit Washington Sundar for two sixes and went for a third, only to sky a carch, when giving Williamson company for the last six overs. Shankar hardly bowls these days – his only over on Saturday went for 16 – and despite being an efficient fielder, is nowhere near the “three-dimensional player we was touted to be a few weeks ago.

With Yusuf Pathan a pale shadow of his former self – he looks unsure with the bat, is a liabilty in the fielf and doesn’t ball – the Sunrisers had a soft underbelly. Their captain led from the front, but his troops deserted them, the opposite of what happened with RCB. It remains to be seen if it costs the 2016 champions a spot in the playoffs.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 175/7 (Williamson 70* off 43 balls with 5×4 & 4×6; Sundar 3/24) lost to Bangalore 178/6 in 19.2 overs (Hetmyer 75 off 47 balls with 4×4 & 6×6, Gurkeerat 65 off 48 balls).