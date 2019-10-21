The “uberkewl” folks today gotta have a great wingman!

The concept of wingman roots back to aviation. Originally, Wingman was the plane flying beside and slightly behind the lead plane in an aircraft formation. According to the U.S. Air Force, this second pilot is called the “Wingman” because he or she primarily protects the lead by “watching his back.”

The term originated in combat aviation in various international military aviation communities shortly before and after the advent of fighter jets. Pilots flying in formation, especially when in combat training or in actual aerial combat, refer to the pilot immediately next to them (traditionally on their right, sometimes on either side) as their “wingman”. In actual aerial combat pilots are often trained to attack and defend in pairs watching out for each other.

Today, the term wingman is a part of the modern urban lexicon of the young and the liberated. Wingman is a role that a person may take when a friend needs support with approaching potential romantic partners. People who have a wingman can have more than one wingman. This is allowed because you can get different points of views and advice from other wingmen to help. A wingman is someone who is on the “inside” and is used to help someone with intimate relationships. In general, one person’s wingman will help him or her avoid attention from undesirable prospective partners or attract desirable ones, or both.

The movies have naturally exaggerated, perverted and glamorised the role of a wingman in today’s society. But at the core of each concept, even the movies have unfailingly brought out the indispensable help a wingman provides to a character’s growth. Remember the 1986 romantic military action drama Top Gun, in which Nick ‘Goose’ Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) is the best friend and wingman to Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise). In a much-quoted line from the end of the film, Maverick’s former archrival, Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky (Val Kilmer), shows his respect to Maverick when he says, “You can be my wingman anytime.”

Closer home remember Arshad Warsi, the eponymous wingman of Sanjay Dutt in Munnabhai

Horatioin Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Watson in Sherlock Holmes. Spock, the endlessly logical Vulcan second-in-command to Captain Kirk in Star Trek. All perfect wingmen.

To sum up, a wingman is a friend in need and in deed. He is a support system as well as an emotional crutch. He can be your sounding board and your mentor. Last but not the least, he is always the safe haven who will come to your rescue when no other option seems viable.

Life is full of uncertainties and surprises – some pleasant and some not-so-pleasant. Be it emotional or financial in nature, at every stage of life there are eventualities that are peculiar and unique to that age. We all need a support-system, built-up consciously or unconsciously, to help bring us out of the uncomfortable situations and dire consequences. All of us need a wingman, the go-to person.

