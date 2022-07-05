Tenders: FinMin for easing PSU insurers’ solvency criteria

The Finance Ministry has asked Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and government departments to relax the requirement of minimum solvency ratio of 1.5 of the liabilities as one of the eligibility criteria for the participation of public sector insurance companies in the tender process.

According to an office memorandum by the ministry to various departments and insurance firms, the stipulation on high solvency ratio makes three of the four public sector general insurance companies (PSGICs) — National Insurance Company Ltd (NIC), Oriental Insurance Company Ltd (OIC) and United India Insurance Company Ltd (UII) — ineligible to participate in the tender process in spite of their “vast experience and risk management skills”.

The Ministry’s note follows the intense competition in the sector and the decline in the performance of three PSU insurers. Only New India Assurance Company Ltd has reported a solvency ratio of more than 1.5 among the four PSU insurers. Government departments and CPSEs, which constitute a big market for insurance companies, award insurance contracts through a tender process.

Solvency ratio – net income and depreciation divided by liabilities — is the financial capacity of an insurance company to meet its obligations. A high ratio means the company is financially sound and it has enough capital to pay all valid claims. As per the IRDAI’s mandate, the minimum solvency ratio that insurance companies must maintain is 1.5 to lower risks. In terms of solvency margin, the required value is 150 per cent.

Panel on National Health Claims Exchange IRDAI Chairman Debasish Panda has proposed the creation of a working group including the officials of the National Health Authority (NHA), IRDAI and representation from the industry to deliberate on the utilization of the National Health Claims Exchange by the insurance industry. While addressing the second bi-monthly meeting with the CEOs and MDs of life, non-life and health insurers recently, Panda also announced setting up of a task force, which will include representation from the insurers, reinsurers, and IRDAI, to ensure collaborative and consultative approach towards various reinsurance issues. The proposed National Health Claims Exchange is a digital platform to settle health claims.

The solvency margin is the extra capital the companies must hold over and above the claim amounts they are likely to incur. Private insurers are required to maintain 1.5 solvency ratio for participating in the tender process.

While solvency margin is a good measure to assess the financial health and stability and the ability of insurers to meet the liability, it is important to note that the insurance sector is duly regulated by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), the Ministry note said. IRDAI has allowed forbearance (from maintaining required solvency ratio) to these companies considering all aspects and allowed them to continue underwriting business as usual, it said.

It is pertinent to note that the reinsured liability is not factored into calculation of solvency ratio, specified by IRDAI, as a result of which solvency ratio of 1.5 is very high from a risk perspective, the Ministry said. Further, public sector general insurance companies have not defaulted ever on their liabilities. “The government has recently infused capital in the above-mentioned companies and stands committed to provide more capital, as may be required,” notification sent.

“It is requested not to include solvency ratio as a criterion for participation of public sector general insurance companies in general insurance tenders. This would enhance competition in the bidding process without compromising on the quality of services. It is also requested to bring this to the attention of all the procuring entities and organisations under the administrative jurisdiction of your Ministry/ Department,” the Ministry said.