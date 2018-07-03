Jharkhand: Former minister Enos Ekka gets life term in murder case

The judge had found Ekka guilty under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed), 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 171F (undue influence at an election) and the provisions of the Arms Act. The judge had found Ekka guilty under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed), 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 171F (undue influence at an election) and the provisions of the Arms Act.

A court here sentenced former Jharkhand minister Enos Ekka to life imprisonment on Tuesday in a case of kidnapping and murder.

Additional District Judge Neeraj Kumar Srivastav had convicted the Jharkhand Party MLA in the case on June 30. The quantum of sentence was pronounced Tuesday.

The judge had found Ekka guilty under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed), 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 171F (undue influence at an election) and the provisions of the Arms Act.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1.65 lakh on Ekka.

The case pertained to the kidnapping of a teacher, Manoj Kumar, on November 26, 2014. Kumar’s body was recovered from a spot near a school the next day. The police had arrested Ekka on November 27, 2014 from Thakurtoli in Simdega district in connection with the case.

The MLA represents the Kolibera constituency in the Assembly.

Ekka was a minister in three governments, led by Arjun Munda, Madhu Koda and Shibu Soren respectively between 2005 and 2008.

