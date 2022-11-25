scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

IRDAI unveils new draft on expenses

It has also proposed a revised 30 per cent and 35 per cent caps on EoM for general insurers and standalone health insurers, respectively, after taking into consideration the insurance industry’s views.

In the earlier exposure draft, released on August 23, it had proposed to put a lower cap of 20 per cent on commission paid to the agents and intermediaries of both non-life and life insurance companies. It had proposed a 30 per cent cap on EoM for the general insurance companies in the exposure draft issued on August 1.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has announced a revised exposure draft on the expenses of management (EoM) for the non-life insurance companies and proposed the removal of caps on payment of commission to insurance agents and intermediaries.

It has also proposed a revised 30 per cent and 35 per cent caps on EoM for general insurers and standalone health insurers, respectively, after taking into consideration the insurance industry’s views.

In the earlier exposure draft, released on August 23, it had proposed to put a lower cap of 20 per cent on commission paid to the agents and intermediaries of both non-life and life insurance companies. It had proposed a 30 per cent cap on EoM for the general insurance companies in the exposure draft issued on August 1.

The regulator has streamlined the expenses of management (EoM) guidelines for insurance companies, now proposing a blanket cap on EoM to the extent of 30 per cent of gross written premium in India for general insurance companies and 35 per cent for standalone health insurance companies.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation

EoM includes operating expenses, commission to insurance agents and intermediaries and commission and expenses on reinsurance. EoM is currently in the range of 20 per cent to 37.5 per cent for non-life insurers. The additional allowable expenses within the overall expense cap now also include expenses incurred towards government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yoyaja (15 per cent) as well as expenses incurred towards promoting insuretech and insurance awareness of up to 5 per cent to widen customer reach.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-11-2022 at 12:17:18 am
Next Story

Bhediya screening: Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and others bring glamour to the red carpet

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close