Monday, July 11, 2022

8 new Insurance Ombudsmen selected

There were 40 applicants who were interviewed over three days last week and out of eight vacancies, four have gone to civil servants, two each for LIC officials and NIA officials.

July 12, 2022 1:37:03 am
After due diligence by the government authorities, MoF will issue orders of appointment to the selected candidates.

A selection panel of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has selected eight new Insurance Ombudsmen for various centres across the country.

Atul Sahai, former CMD, New India Assurance (NIA) has been selected for Lucknow along with Manoj K Parida, a retired IAS officer for Bhubaneswar, Bimbadhar Pradhan (retired IAS officer for Noida), Sumeet Jerath (retired IAS officer for Delhi), C Vikas Rao (for Ahmedabad), Kiran Sahdev (LIC, Kolkata), Susmita Mukherjee (a former director, NIA for Patna), Sunil Jain (retired principal commissioner, Customs, Pune) have been selected by the selection panel.

