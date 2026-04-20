13 child marriages stopped in a day: How Rajasthan officials worked with NGO in action across 3 districts

The Udaipur-based GSS is a partner organisation of Just Rights for Children, a national network of over 250 NGOs working towards the protection and promotion of child rights.

As many as 13 child marriages, which were set to coincide with Akshaya Tritiya on Sunday, were successfully prevented in Rajasthan by the district administrations concerned with the help of an NGO, officials said.

Nine of these cases were from Udaipur, while there were two each from Pratapgarh and Sikar.

Yashoda Paniya, the acting chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Udaipur, said that prompt action was taken by the administration and local police after information was received from Gayatri Seva Sansthan (GSS), an NGO dedicated to child rights protection. This led to the prevention of six child marriages in a village. Local officials, including the patwari, gram secretary and sarpanch, were summoned and briefed on the directives of the Rajasthan High Court, officials said. In view of safety concerns, a boy and a girl each were also placed in a shelter home with the support of the organisation.