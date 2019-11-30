Zurich Airport wins bid to build airport at Uttar Pradesh’s Jewar

Swiss company Zurich Airport International AG will construct and develop the international greenfield airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh. The company Friday outbid three Indian competitors — Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Adani Enterprises Limited and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments — after qualifying for the technical bid.

“The Swiss company has offered the maximum premium per passenger for the upcoming Jewar airport and has been selected as concessionaire. The bid will be placed before the monitoring and implementation committee on Monday, where approval from the state government will be sought. The bidding process went smoothly and we are looking forward to the results,” Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer of the Noida International Airport Limited, said.

According to officials, the Switzerland-based company made the highest return per passenger financial bid, offering Rs 400.97 premium per passenger (pax). Adani Enterprises placed a bid of Rs 361; DIAL of Rs 351 and Anchorage of Rs 205.

The airport, in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar district, will be the third in the National Capital Region after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and Ghaziabad’s Hindon.

It will be spread over 5,000 hectares when fully built at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore, Bhatia said.

The airport is set to be developed in four phases, with the first phase, spread across 1,334 hectares, costing approximately Rs 4,588 crore. The first phase will be ready by 2023 and will accommodate around 12 million passengers per year, an official said.

“Under a 40-year concession, Flughafen Zürich AG will build and manage the new greenfield airport in Jewar. The new airport will be located around 80 km south of Delhi and will be fundamental to accommodate the expected flight traffic growth rates in the National Capital Region. After the successful sale of its remaining shares in the airport in Bengaluru (Kempegowda International Airport) in 2017, Flughafen Zürich AG is excited to be again present in India, a focus market for the company,” Zurich Airport International said in a statement.

The airport is expected to have six to eight runways, officials said.

The process of acquiring land for the airport from villagers, which began in May last year, had been fraught with difficulties, but the state government held regular public meetings with stakeholders to ensure the project took off.

The airport is aimed at reducing burden on IGI, which is expected to reach its peak capacity of handling close to 110 million passengers in the next five-six years.