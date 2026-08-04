Zuckerberg should apologise for removing PM Modi’s video: Nishikant Dubey

Nishikant Dubey, who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT, on Monday said Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg should personally apologise for the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video from Facebook, while many of the panel’s members demanded legal action after fixing accountability.

However, the Opposition members of the IT panel, who attended the meeting on Monday, were of the view that dissent cannot be treated as a crime and satire cannot be considered sedition.

Pointing out that the removal of the Prime Minister’s video from Facebook meant that the “mindset was to destabilise the country”, Dubey told reporters after an over three-hour-long meeting of the panel during which the MPs questioned the Meta representatives. “And when a video of the Prime Minister of India can be removed, and they themselves accepted that it was unavailable for five hours between 12:30 am and 5 am…this is a very serious thing and our committee has said two things clearly — that this apology should come from Zuckerberg himself,” he said, adding if Zuckerberg does not apologise then the safe harbour protection they have under Section 79 should be taken back from them, referring to the provision of the Information Technology Act under which social media networks and internet service providers are not legally responsible for third-party content on their platforms.