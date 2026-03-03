Zubeen Garg death: Assam court orders unfreezing of accused’s accounts, flags ‘procedural lapses’

A Guwahati sessions court hearing the case related to superstar singer Zubeen Garg’s death on Monday directed Assam Police to “de-freeze” the bank accounts and credit cards of key accused Shyamkanu Mahanta, observing that the “investigating agency did not follow the laid down procedure of freezing of bank accounts”.

The court was hearing a petition by Mahanta, through his counsel, seeking the unfreezing of six savings accounts, two credit cards and a current account in the name of a trust he runs. All had been frozen during the investigation.

Mahanta, organiser of the Northeast India Festival Singapore — which Garg had travelled to attend at the time of his death in September 2025 — is one of four people charged with murder in the case. Besides murder, he has also been charged with “common knowledge”, criminal conspiracy, extortion, cheating and destruction of evidence. Even before his arrest on October 1 after returning from Singapore, and amid mass outcry over Garg’s death, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that all of Mahanta’s bank accounts had been frozen.