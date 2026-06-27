Marathon through meadows: Baramulla’s rural run draws 1,000 participants

Away from the hustle of the city streets, the quiet roads of Baramulla are preparing for an unusual sight — hundreds of runners racing through the ancient town, its village orchards and paddy fields.

On Sunday, over 1,000 runners, men, women and children, are expected to participate in the ZoonRun, a marathon that attempts to make distance running a “rural movement” and encourage fitness beyond the valley’s urban centres. The brainchild of two childhood friends, Chandeep Singh and Tufail Anayat, the effort has gained mass traction and support, and is set to become the first marathon outside Srinagar.

“The objective of this run is to inculcate and celebrate community fitness,” says Singh. “It is an exercise in community inclusion in sports and a healthy lifestyle.”