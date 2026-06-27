Marathon through meadows: Baramulla’s rural run draws 1,000 participants

Over 1,000 runners will take part in the community-led event, the first marathon to be held outside Srinagar, as organisers hope to turn distance running into a rural movement.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
3 min readSrinagarJun 27, 2026 04:53 PM IST
Marathon through meadows: Baramulla's rural run draws 1,000 participantsThe 21-kilometre run, which starts from Baramulla town and passes through the green fields of surrounding villages. (File Photo)
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Away from the hustle of the city streets, the quiet roads of Baramulla are preparing for an unusual sight — hundreds of runners racing through the ancient town, its village orchards and paddy fields.

On Sunday, over 1,000 runners, men, women and children, are expected to participate in the ZoonRun, a marathon that attempts to make distance running a “rural movement” and encourage fitness beyond the valley’s urban centres. The brainchild of two childhood friends, Chandeep Singh and Tufail Anayat, the effort has gained mass traction and support, and is set to become the first marathon outside Srinagar.

“The objective of this run is to inculcate and celebrate community fitness,” says Singh. “It is an exercise in community inclusion in sports and a healthy lifestyle.”

ZoonRun got its name from a failed attempt at a marathon by some young runners from Baramulla. “One day, we decided to have a run at night. It was going to be a full moon night and we called it Zoon Run (Zoon means moon in Kashmiri),” says Singh. “But as fate would have it, it rained heavily that night and we couldn’t go out for a run. It lingered on our minds till we came up with the idea of this marathon.”

Over 1,000 runners have registered for the marathon, including around 50 children below the age of 10. The run has been divided into four age categories and three distances – 21, 10 and 5 km. The 21-kilometre run, which starts from Baramulla town and passes through the green fields of surrounding villages, will be participated in by several top athletes from Jammu and Kashmir, including Hans Raj, Yahya Khan and Bhushan Singh. Air Force veteran and amputee S K S Kulbir will also participate.

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“This is the first time I’m seeing a marathon organised outside Srinagar with local effort,” said professional athlete Hans Raj. “There are runners from outside the state who are participating in the event and it would go a long way in creating awareness and motivating people about fitness and lifestyle.”

The town of Baramulla is enthusiastic about the marathon, and people from all walks of life have come forward to help organise the event.

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“It is a community event and our community has supported us in all ways possible,” says Tufail Anayat, one of the organisers. “You see, our co-sponsor is from Baramulla. All our sponsors are small-time businessmen from Baramulla, Sopore and surrounding areas. It is an effort by the community, for the community.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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