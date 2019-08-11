Kolkata: Zomato delivery partners protest over delivering pork, beef

App-based food delivering platform Zomato on Sunday said it was looking to resolve the issue with some delivery partners in West Bengal who have threatened to go on strike, objecting to carrying beef or pork dishes during the Bakrid or Eid al-Adha, PTI reported.

On Sunday morning, some delivery partners refused to deliver food containing either beef or pork and held a protest at Howrah, about 16 km from Kolkata. “The company is not listening to our demands & forcing us to deliver beef & pork against our will. We have been on strike for a week now,” ANI quoted a delivery partner as saying.

West Bengal: Zomato food delivery executives in Howrah are on an indefinite strike protesting against delivering beef and pork, say, “The company is not listening to our demands & forcing us to deliver beef & pork against our will. We have been on strike for a week now.” pic.twitter.com/tPVLIQc2SZ — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019

Replying to the incident, Zomato said in a country as diverse as India, it was impossible to ensure that vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences are factored into delivery logistics, PTI reported.

“Delivery partners are unequivocally made to understand the practical nature of the job as they choose to enter the workforce. All our partners understand this fully. There is a small group of partners in Howrah who have raised concerns and we are looking to resolve the issue,” Zomato said in a statement.

The incident comes weeks after a customer in Jabalpur cancelled his food order because the delivery person belonged to a different religion. However, Zomato’s response got all-round praise.

“Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion,” the company tweeted in response to the man’s complaint of the delivery person’s religion, and demand for a refund.

It all began when Jabalpur-based Amit Shukla complained to Zomato about how the service had “allocated a non-Hindu rider” to deliver his order. Shukla added that the company said, “They can’t change rider and can’t refund on cancellation”. Infuriated with the cancellation charges, the man threatened the service with legal action.

