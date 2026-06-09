After six years of tunnelling, Zojila breakthrough connects Kashmir and Ladakh route

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and state Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the breakthrough of the Zojila Tunnel near its east portal at Minimarg, triggered by the final blast by the Union Minister, bringing the strategically important all-weather connectivity project between Kashmir and Ladakh closer to completion, in Kargil district, Ladakh. (PTI Photo)

A final 2.5 metres of rock inside the strategically significant Zojila Tunnel was blasted away with 300 kg of explosives on Tuesday, marking a major breakthrough in the construction of the 13.153-km tunnel that will provide all-weather road connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh.

The breakthrough was flagged off by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, alongside Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Once completed, the tunnel connecting Baltal and Meenamarg will provide an alternative to the Zojila Pass, which remains closed for nearly six months every year due to heavy snowfall. The project is expected to transform connectivity for residents, tourists and security forces travelling between Kashmir and Ladakh.