‘50-year demand’ nears fulfilment as Zojila tunnel breakthrough brings Ladakh closer to all-weather connectivity

Zojila tunnel had been among the most longstanding demands of the people of Kargil and Drass. (File Photo)

Leaders in Ladakh expressed joy as engineers on Tuesday achieved a breakthrough in the Zojila tunnel, linking Ladakh with Kashmir through an all-weather route. The project has long been seen as critical to ending the region’s seasonal isolation.

Ladakh MP Hanifa Jan described the breakthrough as the fulfilment of a dream that generations of Ladakhis had nurtured for several decades.

“People are extremely happy with this achievement,” Jan said. “For at least the last 50 years, Ladakh’s leadership has consistently demanded this tunnel to improve connectivity to the region.”

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, who was present at the breakthrough ceremony, Jan said the tunnel holds immense strategic as well as civilian importance.