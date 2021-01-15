Zirakpur police book head constable for forging papers, helping people make passports with fake addresses

An inquiry was conducted by DSP (community policing) Manjeet Singh found that head constable Sukhwant Singh had prepared forged documents of many ‘unknown’ people and helped them make their passports. (Representational)

ZIRAKPUR POLICE has booked a head constable who allegedly forged documents and helped some people make their passports on the basis of fake addresses.

The accused is already lodged in Central Jail Sangrur in connection with a case of preparing fake passports. The case was registered after an inquiry was conducted by DSP (community policing).

According to the FIR lodged against head constable Sukhwant Singh, he was posted in the verification branch of district police at Sanjh Kendra in Zirakpur from May 30, 2016, to October 2017.

Sukhwant Singh was booked under sections 420 (cheating), 421, 466 (forgery of record of court or of public register, etc), 467 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 120-B of IPC and Section 12 of the Passport Act. The case was registered on the complaint of district in-charge Sanjh Kendra and sub-inspector Khushpreet Kaur.

An inquiry was conducted by DSP (community policing) Manjeet Singh found that head constable Sukhwant Singh had prepared forged documents of many 'unknown' people and helped them make their passports.