Zinc producer signs MoU with Gujarat govt to set up plant in Tapi

Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL), a Vedanta Group company and the largest zinc producer in the country, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat on Wednesday to set up 300 KTPA greenfield zinc smelter at Doswada, GIDC.

Spread over 415 acres, the facility, which will be operational by 2022, will entail an investment of Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 crore in phases and is expected to create more than 5,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The new facility — the first for Hindustan Zinc in Gujarat — will be set up with zero discharge technology and will be among the lowest cost smelters in the world. Located in proximity with port and key markets of consumption, the new facility will produce zinc and other minor metals.

The MoU was signed by MK Das, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Mines, and Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc, in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Doswada GIDC is located in Tapi, 110 kilometres from the Hazira port and 90 kilometres from the upcoming Megdala port. The facility will be a model plant — incorporating the latest technology, automation and highest standards of environment and health safety compliance.

Arun Misra, said, “We are excited to set up coast-based operations in Gujarat and the location couldn’t be more apt for this project. We plan to complete the Doswada unit by 2022 and it will create jobs for thousands of people in the state.”

