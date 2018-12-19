Zika alert: US body advises pregnant women against travelling to Rajasthan

Toggle Menu
The CDC, a US-based organisation, has advised pregnant women against travelling to Zika-affected states in India, including Rajasthan.

While India is known to have few cases of Zika, the cases have escalated in Rajasthan with over 100 patients diagnosed.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US-based health organisation, issued a level-2 alert for pregnant women in Zika-affected states in India and advised them against travelling to these areas. In its notice issued late last week, the CDC has stated, “Public health officials in India have reported an unusual increase in the number of confirmed Zika cases in Rajasthan and surrounding states. Zika continues to be a risk throughout India.”

Besides warning against travelling to Rajasthan, the CDC, in its advisory, also asked travellers to avoid sexual activity or use precautions such as condoms and mosquito repellants, while visiting Zika affected areas.

Zika is a viral infection transmitted by aides aegypti mosquito. While most symptoms of the infection are mild and do not require medical intervention, pregnant women remain at high risk and suffer chances of birth defects in newborns.

Cases of Zika epidemic have been reported in South America and parts of Africa. While India has reported a few cases of Zika, the cases have escalated in Rajasthan with over 100 patients diagnosed this year.

