There should be zero tolerance towards communalism: Rahul Gandhi on PFI crackdown

There should be zero tolerance towards communalism and it should be combated, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Thursday, responding to the nationwide raids on offices of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and detention of its leaders by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The NIA and the ED Thursday conducted searches at the Popular Front of India’s offices (PFI) and houses of PFI state and district level leaders across 10 states over alleged involvement in terror activities. They also detained around 100 people linked to the PFI as part of the searches.

Gandhi, who was addressing a press conference in Kochi on the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the upcoming Congress presidential elections, added that “all forms of communalism regardless where they come from should be combated”.

In Kerala, the PFI has been accused of having links with terrorist organisations. An NIA court in Kochi in July handed over a prison sentences to three men who were convicted in a case pertaining to recruitment to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group. Earlier this week, a PFI leader from Palakkad in Kerala was arrested in connection with the killing of an RSS leader in the district in April, the police said.