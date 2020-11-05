Zero Covid cases in 4 districts, Gujarat tally over 1.76 lakh

Temperature being taken of a woman by medical professionals (Representational)

AT LEAST 975 fresh coronavirus cases were recorded across the state Wednesday even as four districts reported zero infections, a bulletin released by the state health department said. The state now has a total of 1.76 lakh cases.

Sixty-nine inmates and two staffers at an Aravalli sub-district jail in Modasa town, meanwhile, tested positive for the infection, officials said. The cases, however, did not reflect in the state’s record of daily new cases on Wednesday.

DG (prisons) K L N Rao confirmed that 71 from the Aravalli sub-district jail had tested Covid-19 positive. “All are asymptomatic and are under hospital treatment as per standard operating procedure,” he said. The cases were detected after approximately 150 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the prison.

The health department bulletin, however, said Aravalli district reported only 12 new cases on Wednesday. District officials could not be contacted for a comment.

Meanwhile, after a drop in daily cases until November 3, Gujarat breached the 900-mark Wednesday. Vadodara district reported over 16,000 cases while Ahmedabad recorded over 42,200 fresh cases — the two districts make up for one-third of the cumulative case burden in the state. Cases in Jamnagar, Rajkot and Bhavnagar have continued to plummet.

The three districts cumulatively reported approximately 130-150 cases each day since the last week. On Wednesday, the districts of Botad, Porbandar, Dang and Valsad did not report a single case, despite the four districts combined testing over 1,700 samples on Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd