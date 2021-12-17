Praveer Sinha: ‘Net zero carbon emissions by 2070 is definitely doable’

Tata Power’s CEO and Managing Director Praveer Sinha is optimistic about India’s plan to have net zero carbon emissions by 2070. In the fourth edition of the Financial Times and The Indian Express’ debates, the CEO talked to Amitabh Sinha, Resident Editor, The Indian Express, about the country’s move to renewable energy.

India plans to generate 50 per cent of the energy from non-carbon sources by 2030 and aims to achieve the goal of 500 gigawatt (GW) of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. “But this will take a lot of hard work,” said Praveer. “India has 101 GW of renewable power and 46 GW of hydel power; so about 150 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity in total. To reach the goal of 500 GW in nine years, we’ll have to generate around 40 GW of renewable power per year. It’s definitely doable,” he added.

When asked about measures that need to be taken in the next two to three years, Praveer focused on three things. “The distribution companies have huge losses, both financial and operational. That needs to be set right, either through privatisation or the new amendment in the Electricity Act. Second is the distributed generation opportunity, not just residential but commercial and industrial consumers who can go for 100 per cent renewable energy. Thirdly, under the ambitious KUSUM scheme, the government plans to have about three million solar pumps but we still have 30 million pumps that can be solarised,” he said.

Talking about Tata Power’s initiatives to achieve India’s target of producing 50 per cent electricity through non-fossil sources, Praveer said that the company had decided two years back to have net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Commenting that India’s solar jump, which has been quite fast, can get difficult in the longer journey, Praveer said, “Our total penetration for rooftop solar is less than 4 GW. Our total solar is just 47 GW. It’s a huge opportunity for a country like India where there are more than 300 days of sunshine. It requires a little bit of comprehensive planning.”