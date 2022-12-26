Zelenskyy dials PM Modi, seeks help with ‘peace formula’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday dialed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought India’s help with implementing a “peace formula”. He also wished PM Modi for ‘India’s successful G20 presidency’.

Zelenskky in a tweet, “I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished a successful #G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India’s participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN.”

Since the Ukraine conflict began in February, the Prime Minister spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Zelenskyy a number of times.

In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, PM Modi said there can be “no military solution” and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

Earlier on Monday, Ukraine called for Russia to be removed from the United Nations, where Moscow can veto any resolution as a permanent member of the Security Council.

“Ukraine calls on the member states of the UN… to deprive the Russian Federation of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to exclude it from the UN as a whole,” the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, India assumed this month the presidency of two global bodies — G20 on the first day of the month and UNSC on the second.

New Delhi has said that while its G20 presidency is driven by the vision of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family), its presidency of the United Nations Security Council seeks to prioritise countering terrorism and reformed multilateralism.

An open debate on the “maintenance of international peace and security” through “new orientation for reformed multilateralism” and a briefing on “threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts” which would involve discussions on principles and way forward through a “global counter-terrorism approach” remain key to the Council. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be traveling to New York on December 14 and December 15 to attend these signature events.