scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Zee plea against withdrawal of uplink permission: Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response

The I&B Ministry had in October 2018 granted Zee permission to uplink its 10 channels simultaneously on Ku band.

Zee media logo (Image:Wikipedia)

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the Centre’s response in a plea by Zee Media that challenged an I&B Ministry order withdrawing permission to the broadcaster to uplink 10 channels to Ku Band on GSAT-15 satellite, an arrangement that allegedly gave Zee an advantage over competitors.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice in the petition and listed the matter for hearing on January 19.

The I&B Ministry had in October 2018 granted Zee permission to uplink its 10 channels simultaneously on Ku band. However, on September 23 this year, the ministry revoked its permission after noticing that the Zee channels were also available on DD Free Dish, which effectively made them free-to-air.

The ministry’s impugned order states that the availability of the Zee channels on DD Free Dish provided the broadcaster a competitive advantage over other private broadcasters who are not on the Ku Band.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Demonetisation in 2016’ o...Premium
UPSC Key-October 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Demonetisation in 2016’ o...
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 08:45:41 pm
Next Story

Pune: Awareness programmes held on World Arthritis Day

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement