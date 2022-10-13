Zee plea against withdrawal of uplink permission: Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the Centre’s response in a plea by Zee Media that challenged an I&B Ministry order withdrawing permission to the broadcaster to uplink 10 channels to Ku Band on GSAT-15 satellite, an arrangement that allegedly gave Zee an advantage over competitors.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice in the petition and listed the matter for hearing on January 19.

The I&B Ministry had in October 2018 granted Zee permission to uplink its 10 channels simultaneously on Ku band. However, on September 23 this year, the ministry revoked its permission after noticing that the Zee channels were also available on DD Free Dish, which effectively made them free-to-air.

The ministry’s impugned order states that the availability of the Zee channels on DD Free Dish provided the broadcaster a competitive advantage over other private broadcasters who are not on the Ku Band.