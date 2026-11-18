A gunfight broke out in Zangalpora village of Devsar in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday morning after a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and paramilitary forces launched a cordon-and-search operation following specific inputs about the presence of militants.

Lashkar commander Lateef Ahmad Bhat is likely trapped in the operation.

As security personnel were moving towards the suspected location, militants hiding there opened fire, triggering an exchange of gunfire.

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“Encounter started with terrorists and Joint party of JKP and SF in Kulgam,” the police said in a post on X.

The encounter comes two days after newly recruited militant Umar Nisar Dar was killed in a brief gunfight at Laroo village in Kulgam. His associate, Bhat, managed to escape.