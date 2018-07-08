Zakir Naik meets PM Mahathir Mohamad after Malaysia refuses to deport preacher

Islamic preacher Zakir Naik met Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Saturday. Islamic preacher Zakir Naik met Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Saturday.

Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is wanted by Indian probe agencies for allegedly fuelling religious hatred through his speeches, met Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Saturday. Naik’s legal team on Sunday has released a photo of the meeting.

The meeting came a day after the Malaysian PM said that Naik will not be deported to India. Mohamad said the Islamic preacher would not be sent back as long as he was not creating any problem in the country, news agency AFP had reported.

Zakir, who is the founder of the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), left India in 2016 for Malaysia, where he was granted permanent residency. He is wanted in India for allegedly funding terror-related activities and giving hate speeches.

“As long as he is not creating any problem, we will not deport him because he has been given permanent residency status,” Mahathir was quoted as saying by AFP.

India has made a formal request for the extradition of Naik. India’s Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday the country’s request is under ‘active consideration’.

MoS Home Hansraj Ahir responded to the Malayasian PM’s statement saying Naik will not be spared. He told ANI, “Maybe not now but eventually he will be arrested and brought to justice, he will not be spared.”

Earlier this week, Naik denied reports that he was returning to India, calling them “totally baseless and false”. In a statement, he said, “The news of my coming to India is totally baseless and false. I have no plans to come to India till I don’t feel safe from unfair prosecution. Insha Allah when I feel that the government will be just and fair, I will surely return to my homeland.”

