Centre bans Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation for 5 more years

Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is k... Read More
The Centre on Friday declared the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), founded by controversial preacher Dr Zakir Abdul Karim Naik, an unlawful association for a further five years, citing activities prejudicial to the security of the country and its potential to disturb communal harmony.
The Ministry of Home Affairs notification comes a day before the existing ban was due to cease.
“The IRF was first declared an unlawful association on November 17, 2016, and the prohibition was subsequently extended on November 15, 2021. Under Sub-section (1) of Section 6 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the duration of the ban was to lapse on November 14,” the notification said.
The notification names Dr Naik, the founder and president of the IRF, as being “particularly responsible”, accusing him of encouraging and aiding followers to promote, on grounds of religion, “disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities and groups”.
The Centre’s stated grounds include that Dr Naik’s statements and speeches are objectionable and subversive, that through them he has been promoting enmity and hatred amongst different religious groups and inspiring youths of a particular religion in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts, and that he made radical statements and speeches to millions of people worldwide through international satellite TV network, internet, print and social media.
The Centre further contended that if the IRF’s activities were not curbed and controlled immediately, the organisation would continue its “subversive activities and re-organise its activists who are still absconding, disrupt the secular fabric of the country by polluting the minds of the people by creating communal disharmony, propagate anti-national sentiments, escalate secessionism by supporting militancy, and undertake activities prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country”.
Naik is a fundamentalist Islamic preacher who fled India in 2016 amid charges of spreading hatred and money laundering.
Confronted with allegations of hate speech, Naik has consistently maintained that his statements have been “twisted” and “misrepresented”. His speeches are broadcast on the channel Peace TV, which is banned in India, Canada, the UK, and Bangladesh.
Naik was born in Mumbai and completed his education, including an MBBS degree, in the city. He got involved in socio-religious activities in his 20s and eventually founded the IRF.