Centre bans Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation for 5 more years

The Centre on Friday declared the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), founded by controversial preacher Dr Zakir Abdul Karim Naik, an unlawful association for a further five years, citing activities prejudicial to the security of the country and its potential to disturb communal harmony.

The Ministry of Home Affairs notification comes a day before the existing ban was due to cease.

“The IRF was first declared an unlawful association on November 17, 2016, and the prohibition was subsequently extended on November 15, 2021. Under Sub-section (1) of Section 6 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the duration of the ban was to lapse on November 14,” the notification said.