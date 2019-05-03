Zakir Naik got Rs 193 crore as donation, used it to incite terror acts: ED to special court

Islamic preacher Zakir Naik had received over Rs 193 crore as donations which were used to “convert people to Islam” and to incite them “to commit terrorist activities”, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a special court in Mumbai on Thursday.

Advertising

The agency has filed a prosecution complaint against Naik, alleging that he has diverted part of the donations to buy properties in the name of his family members and has also ventured into the real estate business in Dubai where he is building high-end villas, agency sources said.

READ | ED files chargesheet against Zakir Naik in money laundering case

This is the second prosecution complaint in the case but the first implicating Naik directly. “These Prosecution Complaints have been filed before the Hon’ble Special Judge with a prayer for punishment to the accused and confiscation of attached properties to the tune of Rs. 50.46 crores for involvement in money laundering,” an ED statement said.

Advertising

According to the ED’s prosecution complaint, Naik’s NGO Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) received funds to the tune of Rs 64.86 crore from “dubious sources” between 2003-04 and 2016-17. “The IRF received donations in response to the appeals made by Zakir Naik during the course of his controversial speeches and thus these donations were proceeds of crime emanating from criminal activity,” the ED statement said.

According to ED, its probe has revealed between 2012 and 2016, Naik diverted Rs 49.20 crore from his accounts in UAE to his accounts in India. These funds, ED alleged, were used to purchase properties in Mumbai and Pune by layering of funds in the name of his close relatives.

“Naik used the funds to the tune of Rs. 17.65 crore for purchase of properties from builders viz. Mr.Salim Kodia partner in M/s MK Enterprises, Mr Munaf Vadgama, partner in M/s Aafiyah Realtors, Mr. Sameer Khan, partner in M/s Pacific Orient Genesis Associates and Mr Musa Lakdawala, partner of M/s Lakdawala & Yash Associates in their projects,” the ED statement said.

These projects have been identified by ED as Fatima Heights (Mumbai), Aafiyah Heights (Mumbai), Engracia (Pune) and another project at Bhandup in Mumbai.

The ED has also alleged that Naik has established several companies in UK and India by placing his close confidantes and relatives as directors to camouflage the diversion of funds received by him and his trust “through his illegal activities of provocative speeches, etc and also for propagating hate speeches”.

The ED case is based on an NIA FIR, which alleged Naik’s involvement in “unlawful activities through his provocative utterances, thus promoting enmity and hatred between different religious groups in India”.

According to the ED, investigation revealed most of Naik’s controversial speeches were delivered during the Peace Conferences organised by IRF in Mumbai between 2007 and 2011. The ED claimed these speeches were aimed at converting people to Islam and to inspire youth to commit “terrorist acts”.

The ED has already attached properties worth over Rs 50 crore belonging to Naik.