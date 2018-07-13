Zakir Naik extradition: Waiting for Indian govt to issue deportation order, says Malaysian minister

Zakir Naik, who left India in July 2016 is being investigated under terror and money laundering charges by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Zakir Naik, who left India in July 2016 is being investigated under terror and money laundering charges by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Malaysian Minister of Human Resources M Kula Segaran said Friday that the authorities are waiting for the Indian government to issue the required deportation order for the extradition of Islamic televangelist Zakir Naik. “Issue of Zakir Naik was raised in last Cabinet Meeting. Let Indian government make the necessary deportation order and we will follow rule of law, but the bottom line was that the Indian government must make that request,” the Malaysian minister was quoted by ANI as saying.

Initially, in January, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had made a formal request to Malaysia to deport Naik, who is wanted by India for allegedly inciting youngsters for terror activities through hate speeches.

ALSO READ | Why getting televangelist Zakir Naik back will be an uphill task for India

The Malaysian minister also justified their course of action saying “it’s the right way of doing things”. “This is the right way of doing things, it is not right for the government nor one man to decide this matter, it should be decided by law in the courts as they have the duty to dispense justice,” said Segaran.

Segaran’s reaction comes a day after External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar stated that the extradition request is under consideration by Malaysian authorities.

ALSO READ | Zakir Naik meets PM Mahathir Mohamad after Malaysia refuses to deport preacher

“At this stage, our extradition request is under consideration of the Malaysian authorities. We do maintain through the ministry and our High Commission in Malaysia regular touch with the Malaysian authorities in this regard,” said Kumar at a press briefing Thursday.

Naik, who left India in July 2016, is being investigated under terror and money laundering charges by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App