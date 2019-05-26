Zakir Musa killing: Shutdown, curbs continue in Kashmir

Restrictions continued to remain in place in several parts of the Valley on Saturday following the killing of former Hizbul Mujahedeen militant and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind chief Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

A complete shutdown was also observed across the Valley. Hurriyat Chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani had called for the shutdown to protest against Musa’s encounter killing.

Roads in Srinagar and elsewhere wore a deserted look on Saturday, with traffic off the roads and commercial shops and business establishments closed. Reports suggested a similar scenario across several districts.

In Srinagar, restrictions were imposed in areas falling under Nowhatta, Rainawari, Khanyar, Safakadal and M R Gung police station in the old city.

Fearing protests, authorities already had already announced that educational institutes in the city will remain closed.

While mobile internet had been shut down in parts of the Valley since Thursday night, on Saturday, 2G data services were restored in several areas.

A senior police officer told The Sunday Express that the no serious law and order problem has been reported so far. “There have been reports of some stone pelting incidents, but the situation overall was peaceful and under control,” the officer said.

Several clashes had broken out as news of Musa’s killing started spreading since Thursday night when the encounter began. On Friday morning, J&K police and army confirmed that he has been killed in the gunfight. Musa’s killing has been termed a big success by security forces in South Kashmir, as he was one of the longest surviving militants in the Valley.