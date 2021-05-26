Dalit youths attempt suicide over actor’s alleged casteist slur: Police

Other members of the community, met the collector and handed over a memorandum, demanding strict legal action against Chaudhary.

Three members of the Dalit community allegedly attempted to consume poison near the Surat district collector’s office on Tuesday over an alleged casteist slur by Big Boss contestant and actor Yuvika Chaudhary, purported video of which had gone viral on social media. According to police, the community members, under Swabhimani Trust, went to make a representation to District Collector Dr Dhaval Patel, demanding action against the actor.

Outside the collector’s office, three of them — Kirit Vaghela, president of Swabhimani Trust, Ritesh Solanki and Poonambhai Bhikhabhai — tried to consume poison. They were detained and taken to Umra police station. All three were released later in the evening, police said.

Other members of the community, met the collector and handed over a memorandum, demanding strict legal action against Chaudhary and apologies from her.

It was 10 days ago that the Dalit community members met Surat police commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar and Surat district collector to submit a memorandum against actor Munmun Datta of ‘Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chasma’ fame over her alleged remarks on the community. Kirit Vaghela said, “A few days ago, actor Munmun Dutta had used derogatory words against our community and now Yuvika Chaudhary… it has hurt our sentiments… We want strict legal action against them so that in future nobody utters any derogatory remarks against our community.”