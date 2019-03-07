Yuva Sena chief to reach out to youths, hold meets

AS THE Shiv Sena moves into campaign mode for the Lok Sabha polls, its youth wing has chalked out a programme to connect with the youth by holding town hall style interactions between Yuva Sena president Aditya Thackeray and youngsters on current issues. Yuva Sena will inaugurate ‘YUVA_TOYUVA’ on Thursday in Thane. Popular sketch comedian Nikunj Lotia alias Be You Nick will moderate the interaction.

Advertising

A Yuva Sena functionary said Aditya would not shy away from any question. “It is an event for the youths to get together and discuss key issues like education, employment, equality, environment and entertainment. Even if we get different questions, Aditya will answer all,” said the functionary.

“We plan to replicate the event across the state,” said Varun Sardesai, Yuva Sena secretary.