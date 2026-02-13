Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum project’s budget, timeline ‘currently being determined’: Govt to Rajya Sabha

In a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Thursday, "As the design phase is still ongoing, the project's budget and timeline are currently being determined." (file)

As the Prime Minister’s Office moves from South Block to Seva Teerth, the government announced that the upcoming Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum at North and South Blocks will showcase objects sourced from six Culture Ministry museums, 52 ASI site museums, repatriated artefacts, and items on long-term loan from international institutions, state-level museums, and prominent private collections.

In a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Thursday, “As the design phase is still ongoing, the project’s budget and timeline are currently being determined.”

He also added that the Ministry of Culture maintains a “benchmarked conservation laboratory” to ensure the “highest standards of care for antiquities”.