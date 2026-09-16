Yudh Abhyas 2026: India-US joint drill brings elite ‘Arctic Angels’ unit into war games

The defence ministry said technology infusion will be a key focus area of the exercise, and the training will include the use of drones and autonomous systems for surveillance and reconnaissance. (Express File Photo/Representative Image)

The Indian and US armies have begun their annual bilateral military exercise to improve their ability to conduct joint operations in difficult terrain, focusing on Integrated Battle Groups, infantry operations, drones, autonomous systems, and long-range precision fires.

The 22nd edition of Yudh Abhyas is underway at the Auli Foreign Training Node in Uttarakhand and the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan’s Bikaner.

The opening ceremony was held Tuesday at Auli, where Major General Amaresh Gunjan, General Officer Commanding of the 14 Infantry Division, and Colonel Benjamin Jackman, Commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division of the United States Army, addressed the participating contingents, which include 600 personnel from each side.