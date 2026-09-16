Yudh Abhyas 2026: India-US joint drill brings elite ‘Arctic Angels’ unit into war games

The Indian and US armies have begun their annual bilateral military exercise to improve their ability to conduct joint operations in difficult terrain, focusing on Integrated Battle Groups, infantry operations, drones, autonomous systems, and long-range precision fires.
The 22nd edition of Yudh Abhyas is underway at the Auli Foreign Training Node in Uttarakhand and the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan’s Bikaner.
The opening ceremony was held Tuesday at Auli, where Major General Amaresh Gunjan, General Officer Commanding of the 14 Infantry Division, and Colonel Benjamin Jackman, Commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division of the United States Army, addressed the participating contingents, which include 600 personnel from each side.
Nicknamed the “Arctic Angels,” the US Army’s 11th Airborne Division is its primary unit for extreme cold-weather and Arctic operations.
Focus on technology infusion
In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said the exercise aims to enhance both armies’ joint military capability to employ Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs) in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain, with an emphasis on infantry-dominated operations.
“It will strengthen interoperability, facilitate exchanges of best operational practices and strengthen joint planning and execution,” the statement noted.
Interestingly, the Army had operationalised its first IBG from the two divisions operating under the XVII MSC in July.
According to the defence ministry, technology infusion will be a key focus area of the exercise, and the training will include the use of drones and autonomous systems for surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as demonstrations of contemporary weapon systems at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges.
It added that experts from both armies will also exchange views on emerging technologies and developments in multi-domain warfare.
“The exercise provides an opportunity for both Armies to share tactics, techniques and procedures; and enhance their ability to undertake coordinated military operations across varied terrain and operational environment,” the statement noted.
The exercise also involves the US Army’s 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force (3MDTF), which introduces advanced long-range precision fires and integrated command-and-control systems into the bilateral framework.