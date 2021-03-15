YSRCP sweeps Andhra urban local body polls

The YSRCP on Sunday swept the Andhra Pradesh municipal elections, set to win 74 out of 75 municipalities and 11 of the 12 municipal corporations. Counting of votes in Eluru Municipal Corporation has not been taken up because of a High Court order.

YSRCP spokesperson Ambati Rambabu said the results reinforce the popularity of the government which has focused on welfare schemes. “The elections were held after two years of YSRCP governance and the results are a benchmark for the governance of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The massive results is due to the implementation of welfare schemes by Jagan despite the pandemic,” he said.

“Apart from implementing welfare schemes, the Chief Minister also paved way for development of the urban bodies. People in urban areas also supported the policies of YSRCP government and blessed with landslide victory,” he said.

In a late night tweet, Jagan said. “This historic win was possible with the blessings of each sister, brother, grandmother, grandfather and friend. As a member of your family, I strive to do much better.”

The ruling party also claimed the verdict was an endorsement of the government’s decision to have three different capitals for the state.

The YSRCP wins also come ahead of the bypoll due to be held for the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency after the death of the sitting YSRCP MP.

The opposition TDP has hopes of capturing only one municipality — Tadipatri in Anantapuramu district — with the backing of ally CPI and an Independent.

—With PTI inputs