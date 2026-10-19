YSRCP moves Supreme Court, alleges candidates being attacked ahead of Andhra civic polls

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking protection for its candidates, alleging they were being attacked, intimidated, and prevented from filing nomination papers for the Urban Local Body elections scheduled in Andhra Pradesh on October 28.
In the petition, they also sought an extension of the deadline for filing nominations, and setting up of additional and alternative nomination centres to enable candidates “to submit their papers safely”.
In addition, the party sought a stay on the declaration of any “unanimous” or unopposed election results.
In its petition, the YSRCP cited incidents of violence in Punganur, Rayachoti, and other places.
The party alleged that nomination papers of a candidate in Kadapa were snatched and torn, while nine candidates contesting the Tirupati Municipal Corporation elections were prevented from entering the offices of the Returning Officers concerned.
The Special Leave Petition challenges Sunday’s order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, refusing to extend the nomination period by one day. The HC held that extending the deadline would amount to interference with the election process.
The nomination process, which began on October 16, ended on Sunday.
The YSRCP’s petition was filed through its General Secretary Lella Appi Reddy.
Speaking to mediapersons in Amaravati on Monday, YSRCP State General Secretary S V Satish Kumar Reddy alleged that many party candidates were prevented from filing nomination papers, and, at some places, their papers were seized by TDP members and torn apart.
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He said that even though the nomination process for the municipal elections has concluded, attacks by TDP-affiliated groups continue. “In several locations, nomination papers are being torn up during the scrutiny process, leading to heightened tensions outside municipal offices. Fearing defeat, TDP leaders are reportedly destroying nomination documents, with groups of their supporters forcibly entering nomination centers in various places,’’ he said.
The elections in Mydukur Municipality have been postponed following the destruction of nomination papers by TDP leaders, he said.
In Proddatur, police obstructed YSRCP candidates on their way to the nomination scrutiny process, he alleged. An argument ensued between the police and YSRCP workers, leading the police to resort to a lathi-charge against the latter, he said, adding the party has approached the top court amid all these developments.
‘Murdering democracy’
Pointing out that the YSRCP had to approach the SC just to file nomination papers, former MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy said the TDP coalition was “murdering democracy” in the local body elections and “sowing a toxic political culture that would become its own curse”.
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Speaking in Narasaraopet, he said the government, fearing defeat, was using police to prevent YSRCP candidates from filing nominations through illegal arrests, bind-overs, fabricated cases and intimidation, “while the State Election Commission functioned under the rulers’ direction”. He said, “Power is never permanent, and every officer violating the law would face a Special Investigation Team inquiry when YSRCP would return to power in state under its chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he added.
YSRCP also demanded fresh nominations or postponement of elections in 22 affected urban local bodies, submitting video evidence of attacks, intimidation and destroyed nomination papers to the State Election Commissioner.
Appi Reddy said TDP workers were tearing opposition’s nomination papers and the police were not only supporting them but, in some places, snatching the papers themselves.
Countering the YSRCP’s allegations, TDP Member of Legislative Council Varla Ramaiah said that the NDA coalition government under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is approaching the local body elections with “absolute confidence and clean hands”. He said, “They are making these allegations because they cannot compete with the NDA. Law and order has been restored in the state (after the TDP came to power). Contrast it with the chaotic and vindictive misrule of the previous YSRCP regime under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.”
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YSRCP nominations in only 321 of 809 wards, divisions
The party’s submission showed YSRCP nominations in only 321 of 809 wards and divisions across the 22 local bodies, leaving 488 without nominations. Alleging that nominations for chairperson were prevented in eight places, Appi Reddy demanded that the elections be postponed there.
Appi Reddy also demanded compliance with HC directions on CCTV cameras, police protection and transparent elections. Surveillance and webcasting arrangements remained absent in several centres despite repeated requests, he said.
Recordings must be preserved, TDP leaders responsible for the violence must be prosecuted, and complicit officials be removed from election duties, he said.