YSRCP moves Supreme Court, alleges candidates being attacked ahead of Andhra civic polls

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking protection for its candidates, alleging they were being attacked, intimidated, and prevented from filing nomination papers for the Urban Local Body elections scheduled in Andhra Pradesh on October 28.

In the petition, they also sought an extension of the deadline for filing nominations, and setting up of additional and alternative nomination centres to enable candidates “to submit their papers safely”.

In addition, the party sought a stay on the declaration of any “unanimous” or unopposed election results.

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In its petition, the YSRCP cited incidents of violence in Punganur, Rayachoti, and other places.

The party alleged that nomination papers of a candidate in Kadapa were snatched and torn, while nine candidates contesting the Tirupati Municipal Corporation elections were prevented from entering the offices of the Returning Officers concerned.