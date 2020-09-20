YSRCP MP calls party govt in Andhra ‘anti-Hindu’, faces disqualification

YSRCP MPs Saturday protest against the alleged Amaravati land scam by previous TDP government in Andhra Pradesh. (PTI)

In an unusual scene, YSRCP MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju criticised the Andhra Pradesh government led by his own party and accused it of being anti-Hindu, in Lok Sabha.

The MP from Narsapuram, who sought to set up a Hindu Commission to look into alleged “constructive destruction of Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh”, now faces the threat of disqualification.

YSRCP’s leader in Lok Sabha Midhun Reddy told The Sunday Express that his party has given a letter to Speaker Om Birla, seeking Raju’s disqualification for anti-party activities.

During Zero Hour, Raju stunned members across parties when he stood up and said: “In Andhra Pradesh, as of now a constructive destruction is happening with regard to Hindu temples.” His party colleagues immediately sprung up to protest. But Raju said, “Why are they standing up? Let me speak.”

“Let there be a commission, a dharmic commission or a Hindu commission, in lines with Christian minorities or Muslim minorities, to address the issue…. Though we are a majority (religious community), we are being treated like a minority…. Even in the case of Tirupati temple, for the sake of one individual they are changing rules that have been there for ages,” he said, without specifying what he was referring to.

Raju did not pay heed to Birla’s repeated instructions to take his seat. “This issue has to be addressed,” he said. “Only a karmayogi, our honourable PM, shall address the issue. Otherwise atrocities are going on in our state.”

While visibly pleased BJP MPs were seen thumping the desk, YSRCP initiated the disqualification process against Raju immediately after the incident.

According to Reddy, Raju who has shifted loyalty five times in the past, moving from the Congress to YSRCP to TDP to BJP to TDP and back to YSRCP.

Raju was not available for a comment.

