Give protection to YSRCP civic poll candidates: Supreme Court to Andhra police

In a relief to the YSRCP, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) to resolve the party’s complaints that its candidates were prevented from filing nomination papers for the upcoming urban local body elections, and directed the state police chief to provide protection to those who seek it.

The special bench, comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, directed the SEC to postpone publication of the final list of contesting candidates till October 25.

The SC gave the directions in a petition filed by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on October 19, stating that a large number of its candidates were stopped from filing their nomination papers, allegedly by the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadres and supporters.