Give protection to YSRCP civic poll candidates: Supreme Court to Andhra police

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The top court directed the SEC to postpone publication of the final list of contesting candidates till October 25. This comes after the YSRCP had moved the SC, stating that a number of its candidates were stopped from filing their nomination papers, allegedly by TDP cadres

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
3 min readHyderabadUpdated: Oct 21, 2026 02:05 PM IST
supreme courtThe special bench, comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, directed the SEC to postpone publication of the final list of contesting candidates till October 25.
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In a relief to the YSRCP, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) to resolve the party’s complaints that its candidates were prevented from filing nomination papers for the upcoming urban local body elections, and directed the state police chief to provide protection to those who seek it.

The special bench, comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, directed the SEC to postpone publication of the final list of contesting candidates till October 25.

The SC gave the directions in a petition filed by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on October 19, stating that a large number of its candidates were stopped from filing their nomination papers, allegedly by the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadres and supporters.

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The top court has asked the SEC to decide by Thursday on extending the deadline in cases where it has received petitions from candidates, stating they were unable to file their nominations. The SEC has been directed to look into all the documentary and electronic evidence, if any, submitted by the candidates while seeking extension of nomination deadline.

The candidates must receive at least 48 hours from the publication of that decision to file nominations, and the election notification shall be amended accordingly, the SC said.

The SC has asked the state DGP to ensure adequate police bandobast, CCTV coverage at nomination centres, and protection for candidates going to file nominations, and submit a compliance report.

The SC has directed the SEC to take all steps to ensure that a fair and free election is held, concerns of all those participating in the electoral process are addressed, and a report is submitted to the top court in this regard.

YSRCP leaders welcomed the SC’s directions.

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“The SC has taken note of our grievances that our candidates were prevented from filing nomination papers. The directions to the SEC and the DGP are very clear. We hope that at least now, they will put their act together and ensure that the process is fair and free, and our candidates are able to file their papers without fear,’’ said former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

On October 19, the YSRCP filed a petition in the apex court, seeking protection for its candidates, alleging they were being attacked, intimidated, and prevented from filing nomination papers for the elections scheduled in Andhra Pradesh from October 28 to December 2.

In its petition, the YSRCP cited incidents of violence in Punganur, Rayachoti, and other places.

The Special Leave Petition had challenged an earlier order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, refusing to extend the nomination period by one day. The HC had held that extending the deadline would amount to interference with the election process.

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The nomination process, which began on October 16, had ended on Sunday.

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Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

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