YSR Congress accuses TDP of poll manipulation, complains to EC

Alleging that the ruling TDP government in Andhra Pradesh of using unethical means to win elections, the YSR Congress Party Monday petitioned the Election Commission seeking its intervention to ensure free and fair elections in the state.

Advertising

The party accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of blatant misuse of government machinery, partisan use of the police officers to intimidate the Opposition and keep tabs on them as well as of manipulating the electoral rolls. The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections are set to be held concurrently with the Lok Sabha elections this year.

The party claims to have identified 52.67 lakh duplicate voters in September last year which further rose to 59.18 lakh allegedly on the behest of the TDP government. The party also claims that the ruling party is stealing voter data through an app and Real Time Governance Society database.

A systematic approach is put in place to identify and delete the votes of YSRCP sympathizers, the statement said.

The YSR Congress Party also alleged that the government is using the state police to suppress the voice of those who support the opposition parties. They also alleged the police for gathering political intelligence, booking illegal cases, and harassing the opposition besides illegally tapping phone numbers of important political leaders.

Advertising

The party has further asked for the removal of DGP, ADGP (Intelligence), DIG (Law and Order-Coordination) from the election duty.