YSR brother murder: Aide, personal secretary among three arrested

Kadapa Police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, the uncle of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Vivekananda was found dead in the bathroom of his house in Pulivendula, in Kadapa district, on March 15.

Vivekananda’s close aide E Gangi Reddy, personal secretary Krishna Reddy and Prakash Reddy, son of housemaid Lakshmi, were arrested on Thursday morning for destroying evidence at the crime scene and misleading police. The trio was detained on March 18 but was let off later.

On course of the investigation, police interrogated about 50 persons in the case. The case was transferred to a SIT headed by CID chief Amit Garg.

Deputy SP D Nagaraj said Krishna Reddy concealed a letter written by Vivekananda and did not hand it over to the police till the evening of the day of the murder. In the letter, Vivekananda wrote that he was being threatened by his personal secretary.

Prakash Reddy, son of the housemaid, washed off the blood stains and other evidence in the bathroom where Vivekananda’s body was found by Krishna Reddy in the early morning of March 15.

The duo also changed Vivekananda’s clothes. Gangi Reddy has been arrested for suspected involvement in the murder. They were produced before a court at Pulivendula and remanded to police custody.

The arrests come a day after the Andhra Pradesh government defied the Election Commission’s orders to transfer the SP of Kadapa district Rahul Dev Sharma, the state’s Intelligence Bureau chief A B Venkateshwara Rao and Srikakulam SP V Ratnam.

Taking on the CEC and canceling its orders, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the EC issued the orders based on frivolous complaints by YSRCP. The YSRCP has alleged that CM Chandrababu Naidu was using police officials to influence the election process.