YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan follows Vijay’s playbook, launches ‘2.0 Super App’ for cadre

YSRCP leaders said the "Jagan 2.0 Super App" is a dedicated digital platform that will connect every party worker directly with the leadership and enable them to express their views without fear.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
3 min readHyderabadUpdated: Jul 17, 2026 08:49 PM IST
YS Jagan Mohan ReddyJagan said the party had launched the app at a time when content posted by YSRCP supporters on social media was being arbitrarily deleted and attempts were being made to suppress their voice through conspiracies. (File Photo)
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In a move widely seen as emulating Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Friday launched the ‘Jagan 2.0 Super App’ — a platform meant to connect party workers with the leadership.

Launching the app at the party office in Tadepalli, Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP leaders said the “Jagan 2.0 Super App” is a dedicated digital platform that will connect every party worker directly with the leadership and enable them to express their views without fear.

This comes a year after Tamil actor-turned-politician ‘Thalapathi’ Vijay launched TVK 2, with “2” representing both the second year of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and a new political wave that built momentum, especially among the youth, ahead of the party’s stunning landslide victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Jagan said the party had launched the app at a time when content posted by YSRCP supporters on social media was being arbitrarily deleted and attempts were being made to suppress their voice through conspiracies. He did not say who was behind the deletions.

To counter such efforts, he said, the party had created its own platform where every activist could freely express opinions and remain connected with the organisation. Since it is the party’s own app and will be used by its cadre, no outside force will have the right to arbitrarily delete their content, he said.

Jagan said the app would connect every worker and leader, from the grassroots to the party’s central office and from the constituency to the state level. Through the app, workers would be able to directly share public issues from the field, problems faced by party activists due to alleged police harassment, and other party-related matters, ensuring constant communication within the organisation.

He said all party meetings, media briefings, important programmes and official announcements would be available to every activist through live feeds on the app. The platform would be further developed so that whenever a party worker faced a difficulty, they could post the issue on the app and the party could respond. Leaders and workers from the village to the state level would then be able to stand by the affected cadre.

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Jagan said the “digital diary” currently used to record details of alleged police harassment and political victimisation of party workers would also be integrated with the Super App, allowing activists facing harassment or other problems to directly file complaints and record details through the app itself.

He said the party would continue to challenge objectionable criticism, videos and comments against the YSRCP on other social media platforms and seek their removal wherever necessary. At the same time, the party had built its own Super App in a manner that “cannot be stopped by anyone.”

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Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

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