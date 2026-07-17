YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan follows Vijay’s playbook, launches ‘2.0 Super App’ for cadre

Jagan said the party had launched the app at a time when content posted by YSRCP supporters on social media was being arbitrarily deleted and attempts were being made to suppress their voice through conspiracies. (File Photo)

In a move widely seen as emulating Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Friday launched the ‘Jagan 2.0 Super App’ — a platform meant to connect party workers with the leadership.

Launching the app at the party office in Tadepalli, Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP leaders said the “Jagan 2.0 Super App” is a dedicated digital platform that will connect every party worker directly with the leadership and enable them to express their views without fear.

This comes a year after Tamil actor-turned-politician ‘Thalapathi’ Vijay launched TVK 2, with “2” representing both the second year of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and a new political wave that built momentum, especially among the youth, ahead of the party’s stunning landslide victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.