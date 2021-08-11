scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
YRSCP govt anti-people, not seeking an alliance: BJP

YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy had earlier told The Indian Express there were discussions between the two parties on them joining the Centre.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 11, 2021 3:06:14 am

The BJP on Tuesday said it was not seeking an alliance with the YSRCP as the government in Andhra Pradesh has been following “anti-people and anti-Hindu” policies.

Reacting to a report in The Indian Express on Tuesday that the BJP had offered cabinet berths to the YSRCP which the latter party turned down, Andhra BJP in-charge, Sunil Deodhar, said, “There is no proposal for YSRCP to join the government… It’s an anti-Hindu government and sponsored religious conversions and is funding missionaries and churches…”

